Be informed about emergencies and important community alerts by signing up for Lincoln Alerts, an emergency notification system sponsored by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, via the State of Oregon’s OR-Alert system.
These alert messages can be sent from Public Safety, City, Tribal, and County Officials.
Have you thought about how your family, friends, or employees will be informed during a local emergency? Take the time today to create or update your Lincoln Alerts profile to ensure you get local notifications.
Lincoln Alerts sends time-sensitive messages. Topics may include:
- Severe weather
- Distant tsunamis
- Road closures
- Municipal water disruptions
- Missing persons
- Evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods due to emergency events
- Resources available during and after a disaster
Lincoln Alerts subscribers can also choose the ways they would like to receive these alerts. In addition to common notifications such as call or email, users can receive text messages or mobile app notification. Mobile numbers can also receive community information via text from City, Tribal, and County Officials by texting the zip code and/or any of the listed keywords at co.lincoln.or.us/alerts to 888-777.
It is recommended that each household member create their own account with their personal contact information so they get the information directly in the event of an emergency. Emergencies and disasters can happen anytime and anywhere. Keeping yourself and your loved ones connected to emergency alerts is one step you can take to keep you safer and better prepared.
Sign up for or update an existing account:
To sign up for a Lincoln Alerts account click here.
To update an existing account click here.
Or visit co.lincoln.or.us/alerts to access the links above.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
