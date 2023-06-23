Summer fun is officially here, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner.
For many, fireworks are a sign of celebration, however, there are some important safety measures to consider. Fireworks, loud sounds, and bright, sudden flashes can trigger vets, pets, and people with PTSD.
If you choose to use fireworks, remember to be considerate of others, consider the time of day and the location, and prioritize safety.
Know the Difference and Consequences
It is important to know the difference between a legal consumer firework and a dangerous explosive device. Illegal items in Oregon include any firework that flies into the air, explodes or behaves in an uncontrolled or unpredicted manner. Some examples include firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, or other items of similar construction and any item containing explosive or flammable compounds.
Tablets or other devices containing explosive substances or flammable compounds are not legal in Oregon without a permit. Items such as M-80s, M-100s and blockbusters are not fireworks, they are federally banned explosives. They can cause serious injury or even death. Stay away from anything that isn't clearly labeled with the name of the item, the manufacturer's name, and instructions for proper use.
Possession of illegal fireworks in Oregon is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and/or six months in jail. If you are aware of anyone selling such devices, contact your local law enforcement agency.
All fireworks are prohibited in all state parks and on ocean beaches. Violations may be punishable by fine.
General Firework Safety
Read and follow all warnings and instructions on fireworks. Be sure that people maintain a safe distance from where fireworks are lit. Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry leaves, and flammable materials -never light and throw any fireworks. Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned.
Fireworks are not toys. NEVER give fireworks to children. Close adult supervision of all fireworks activities is mandatory, this includes sparklers.
Pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights, and strong smells. It is best to leave your pest safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften sudden noises. If you cannot leave your pet indoors, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times. Keep your pet’s collar and ID tag on at all times and update your pet’s license with your current contact information in case they get separated from you.
If you are traveling and plan to use fireworks, look up local ordinances that may be in place. Remember to save the address of where you are staying or using the fireworks in case you need to call 911.
Fire Prevention
Be aware of your surroundings and weather conditions. Areas are more prone to fires when the weather is warm and windy. Dry landscape greatly increases the likelihood of fire starting, not just from fireworks, but other activities that create sparks or flame.
If you choose to use fireworks, make sure the area is clear of anything flammable such as debris, furniture, and grass or shrubbery. Keep fireworks pointed away from buildings, greenery, and other areas that may catch fire. Keep a bucket of water and a hose ready to respond if needed.
Whether you are lighting fireworks yourself or watching an organized show, know the address so that you can quickly call 911 if a fire starts.
For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
