Having visible house numbers that identify your address is important for guests, mail and pizza delivery deliver, and of course, emergency personnel.
Emergency response teams cannot find your home if your house number is not clearly displayed.
Depending on the lighting and placement, your house numbers may not be visible from the street, especially at night. A poorly placed number can cost precious time in an emergency. Consider the following guidelines to help increase visibility as you display your house number.
On Your House
- The number should be posted so that it is visible from both directions of street travel.
- Trees, bushes, and other debris should not block visibility from the road.
- Numbers should be placed above eye level, near the front door and well-lit at night.
- Avoid placing numbers away from the front door such as above garage doors.
On Your Mailbox
- Remember to mark both sides and the front of your mailbox. Do not use your mailbox as the only means of identification for your house. Numbers on the mailbox door may be great for your mail carrier, but they can be difficult to be seen by drivers during an emergency.
- The numbers on the mailbox need to be highly visible. Remember to use high-contrast stickers or paint when adding your numbers to the mailbox. White numbers on a black mailbox are a great choice for visibility. Shiny silver numbers on a black mailbox are NOT very visible.
- Another high-visibility option is to mount a sign above or below the mailbox. Again, use contrasting colors such as white on black.
- If your mailbox is not in front of your house or near your driveway, emergency responders cannot use this to locate you. To help emergency responders locate your house faster, place your house number on your house or on a signpost in your yard.
Address Signs
- The bigger, the better. The number should be at least four inches tall if displayed on a house or sign. Use boldface type that is wide.
- Address signs should be placed about two feet from the driveway in the direction of the house.
- Pick a color that will contrast with the background. If your house is a dark color, the address sign should be light so that the number stands out and can be viewed from the street. For example, a black number is perfect on a white house. A white number will also show clearly on a brick house.
- Ensure the address sign is well-lit, especially at night.
- Use caution with brass or bronze numbers as they are difficult to see on many backgrounds.
Following these guidelines can save valuable time in the event of an emergency by allowing emergency responders to find your home faster. Help us help you!
For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
