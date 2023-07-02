Every day, first responders take on personal risk to serve our communities and save lives. Even a routine traffic stop has become risky business.
The following information comes from the Oregon Department of Transportation: www.oregon.gov/ODOT.
There have been many cases where officers are pulled over on the side of the road when drivers have then crashed into them at high speeds. That’s why there’s a strict law in Oregon designed to help prevent these situations from happening again.
The Move Over Law (ORS 811.147) states that if you are approaching any type of emergency vehicle, tow truck or roadside assistance vehicle which is stopped on the roadside with emergency lights activated, you must:
MOVE OVER into another available lane.
If you can’t safely change lanes, SLOW DOWN to a speed that is at least 5 mph below the posted or designated speed of the roadway.
In all cases, the driver must try to provide as much room as possible for the emergency vehicle, tow truck or roadside assistance vehicle.
The Move Over Law is in place to help protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow operators and those who routinely provide assistance to motorists along the highways. This group of dedicated professionals face a deadly threat on a daily basis: speeding and inattentive drivers. But the law also exists to protect you. The flashing lights are your cue to move over and slow down.
If you are approaching the scene of a crash, carefully watch for emergency workers directing traffic and follow all of their instructions.
For more information and tips, visit our website at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
