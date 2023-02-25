Unfortunately, every year thousands of Oregonians fall victim to online criminals who disguise themselves as established organizations or businesses.
Internet scams continue to evolve and become harder to recognize. This term generally refers to someone using internet services or software to take advantage of victims.
Cyber-criminals and other scammers have become quite savvy in getting you to provide your personal information in a variety of ways. Some scammers are selling “official merchandise” while others ask you to pay fees urgently to avoid serious (but false) consequences.
Another popular scam is the click-bait link or file attachment that collects your data by inviting you to open it from a message such as “I think you know this person that was in this car accident” or “Your account has been suspended, click here to reset your password."
But of course when you click these links you get viruses or are directed to give your personal information to “reset your account” or login.
When in doubt don’t open the link, instead open a new browser and pull up the organization’s official website or call their official number.
Here are tips to keep you safer from scams and cybercrimes:
Use caution, especially with those you are not familiar with
- When you receive uninvited contacts from people or businesses, whether it's over the phone, by mail, email, in person, or on social media, always consider the possibility that the interaction may be a scam.
- Remember to call or log on to the organization’s real website to verify the information you’ve been given is accurate.
Protect your passwords and personal information
- Always use password protection.
- Don’t share access with others.
- Update security software and back up content regularly.
- Protect your Wi-Fi network with a password.
- Avoid using public computers or Wi-Fi hotspots to access online banking or provide personal information.
Ignore unfamiliar attachments or links
- Don’t click on links, open attachments, attempt to unsubscribe, or call any telephone number listed in suspicious messages.
- Do not give any money, credit card info, or other personal details.
- When in doubt, look up the organization’s website or phone number and contact them directly.
If you have information about or have fallen victim to a scam, contact the Oregon Attorney General's Consumer Hotline at 1-877-877-9392 or online at www.oregonconsumer.gov
For more information and tips, visit www.lincolncountysheriff.net
