The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office presents the following hunting safety tips.
Hunters
- Check weather reports before visiting the forest. Dress properly.
- Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will return. Leave a written plan at home and in your vehicle.
- Be familiar with the area you want to hunt.
- Consider using electronic technology such as a handheld GPS or an app on your cell phone that uses the GPS built into your phone. Such phone applications like, onXmaps. Personal locating beacons (PLBs) or Satellite Messengers are another electronic that will assist searchers in finding you if you are lost or injured.
- Avoid wearing white or tan during hunting seasons. Wearing hunter orange, viewable from all directions is recommended.
- If accompanied by a dog, the dog should also wear hunter orange or a very visible color on a vest, leash, coat or bandana.
- Check hunting equipment before and after each outing and maintain it properly. Familiarize yourself with its operation before using it in the field.
- Carry a spare set of dry clothing. Use layering techniques to prevent moisture while retaining body warmth. Always bring rain gear.
- Carry a first aid kit and know how to use its contents.
- Clearly identify your target before shooting. Prevent unfortunate accidents or fatalities.
- Be alert when hunting near developed areas and trails. Other recreationists are in the forest as well.
Outdoor Enthusiasts
- Wear bright clothing. Make yourself more visible. Choose colors that stand out, like red, orange or green, and avoid white, blacks, browns, earth-toned greens and animal-colored clothing. Orange vests and hats are advisable.
- Don’t forget to protect your dog. Get an orange vest for him/her if they accompany you.
- Be courteous. Once a hunter is aware of your presence, don’t make unnecessary noise to disturb wildlife. Avoid confrontations.
- Make yourself known. If you do hear shooting, raise your voice and let hunters know that you are in the vicinity.
- Know when hunting seasons are occurring. Continue to hike but learn about where and when hunting is taking place. (Consider hiking midday when wild game and hunting activity is at its lowest.)
- Know your own comfort level. If hunting makes you uneasy, choose a hiking location where hunting is not allowed, such as a national or state park.
For more information and tips, www.lincolncountysheriff.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.