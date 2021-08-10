On August 7, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. Newport Officers responded to a reported shooting that occurred at a residence on NW 55th St.
The 30-year-old male victim reported being shot while lying in bed. Officers confirmed the victim suffered injuries related to a gunshot. The victim was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport and later transferred to the Portland-Metro area for further medical care. The victim was last reported in fair condition.
No suspect has been immediately identified. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team responded to assist with the investigation and continues to investigate the incident. The Lincoln County Major Crime Team is comprised of detectives from the Newport Police Department, Lincoln City Police Department, Toledo Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.
Anyone with information about this event is encouraged to contact Detective Kraig Mitchell at 541-574-3348. The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455, or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856.
No further information is released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.