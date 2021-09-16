Significant rainfall expected

The National Weather Service is expecting a significant amount of rainfall over the weekend. Starting this Friday, September 17th through Sunday, September 19th 2-3 inches of rain is expected for our area. Thunderstorms Saturday morning and through Sunday afternoon are also possible.
With the expected rainfall, clogged drains or gutters could easily overfill. Consider checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.
For the latest forecast for your location visit: www.weather.gov/portland
