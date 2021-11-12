The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the flood warning for the Siletz River until Saturday morning.

WHAT: Minor flooding is forecasted.


WHERE: Siletz River at Siletz.

WHEN: Now until Saturday morning.

IMPACTS: Above 16.0 feet, expect minor lowland flooding and minor flooding of some structures and roads along the Siletz River. Flooding may be exacerbated during high tide.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

SUGGESTED ACTIONS ARE:

  • Stay informed:
  • Expect full to overflowing streams and creeks possibly in a very short time frame
  • Allow for extra driving time, check ODOT Trip Check or 511 before you go
  • Check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and family that may be affected
  • Periodically check your property, stream banks, buildings for effects from the storm event
  • Use sandbags to reroute water away from structures

RESOURCES – LINCOLN COUNTY EM WEBSITE

  • Flooding and River Levels
    • Current River Levels
    • Live Flood Dashboard (NOAA)
    • Weather Forecasts
    • Preparedness Info
    • Self-Serve Sandbag Station
