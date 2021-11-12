The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended the flood warning for the Siletz River until Saturday morning.
WHAT: Minor flooding is forecasted.
WHERE: Siletz River at Siletz.
WHEN: Now until Saturday morning.
IMPACTS: Above 16.0 feet, expect minor lowland flooding and minor flooding of some structures and roads along the Siletz River. Flooding may be exacerbated during high tide.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
- At 2:00 pm Friday the stage was 17.95
- Siletz River NWS Monitoring Page - National Weather Service Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service
- NWS Flood safety tips and resources.
SUGGESTED ACTIONS ARE:
- Stay informed:
- Monitor National Weather Service information and updates (websiteor Facebook)
- NWS Watches/Warnings for Lincoln County
- Check current conditions page on County EM website
- Check specific river levels on County EM Website
- Check your Lincoln Alerts profile if you want to receive alerts specifically for the Alsea, Salmon, Siletz, Yachats, and Yaquina rivers co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
- Those with addresses in the FEMA flood plains are pre grouped to receive flood notification messages based on their location.
- Expect full to overflowing streams and creeks possibly in a very short time frame
- Allow for extra driving time, check ODOT Trip Check or 511 before you go
- Check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and family that may be affected
- Periodically check your property, stream banks, buildings for effects from the storm event
- Use sandbags to reroute water away from structures
RESOURCES – LINCOLN COUNTY EM WEBSITE
- Flooding and River Levels
- Current River Levels
- Live Flood Dashboard (NOAA)
- Weather Forecasts
- Preparedness Info
- Self-Serve Sandbag Station
