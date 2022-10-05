Newport Police have been dispatched to multiple reports of explosives washing up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach.
Police officers responded and located three separate devices that appeared to have washed ashore. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad responded and seized the devices.
The devices are white in color and have a label attached to them that reads “Warning Explosive." The label clearly states the item is a Simulator Hand Grenade M116A.
There have been no reports of injuries or the source of the devices, as of this report.
If you encounter such a device, please do not handle or attempt to move it. Call the police to report the devices location.
