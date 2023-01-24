A small sink hole has been discovered at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area.
The hole measuring 20-feet wide and 15-feet deep is in the lower northwest corner of the dune. Oregon Park and Recreation Department (OPRD) staff were alerted to the presence of the sink hole Sunday morning, Jan. 22, and cordoned off the area for safety.
OPRD officials are urging visitors to respect the barrier and all park safety barriers and to keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges of the sinkhole.
“The cape is a dynamic environment," OPRD Park Manager Jason Elkins said. "Please be aware of your surroundings, stay clear of any dangerous areas, including this one. Obviously people are curious and may want to see if for themselves, but we ask that you respect the barriers that are in place and observe from a distance.”
Cape Kiwanda is a rarity for the Oregon Coast as a sandstone outcropping, according to the OPRD.
"Sandstone is naturally much weaker and prone to sudden changes compared with hardier rock like basalt," the release reads. "While any natural area carries risk, enjoying Cape Kiwanda safely requires visitors to pay special attention."
The OPRD said that even though the spot is marked with barriers, the hole could change at any moment, and others could appear. If you see something that concerns you, leave the area and report it to Cape Lookout State Park staff at 503-842-4981. In an emergency, call 911.
"Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is looking into possible causes of the sink hole, and we are continuing to monitor the situation," the release states. "We will share additional details as they become available."
