Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers will be taking part in a day-long specialized training session at Oceanlakle Elementary School, 2420, NE 22nd Street. April 1.
LCPD will be joined by public safety agencies from all over Lincoln County, in what is being described by LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn as, an interagency training exercise for emergency response to a large-scale critical event.
"This training event will be a day-long event that will allow emergency responders from Lincoln County to work and train together to become better prepared to respond in the event a critical incident occurs in our county," Winn said.
Specifics about the training were not immediately available.
Winn said LCPD is alerting the public of the training in hopes of minimizing any alarm or confusion that may occur when people see a large concentration of police cars, fire vehicles, and ambulances heading to or parked at the school.
The training exercise will be occurring during Spring Break when no students will be present at the school, and the only school staff present will be those scheduled to take part in the exercise. Signs will be posted outside the school indicating that a training exercise is underway.
Agencies participating in the training exercise include the Toledo Fire Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Lincoln City Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police Department, Pacific West Ambulance, First Student Transportation, Care Oregon, and the Lincoln County School District.
Winn said the emergency response agencies thank the Lincoln County School District for allowing the use of Ocfenalake Elementary School for the training exercise.
"The cooperation of all our emergency response agencies and our school district partners is crucial to helping keep the communities and citizens of Lincoln County safe," Winn said.
Anyone with concerns or questions about the training, is asked to contact Lt. Jeffrey Winn at 541-994-3636, or Toledo Fire Department Training Captain Shannon Brecik, at 541-336-3311 x 5203.
