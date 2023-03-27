The Lincoln City Cultural Center's Festival of Illusions 2023 Festival is underway this week offering family-friendly festivities.
The new acts, returning magicians, concerts, workshops, photo opportunities and a mobile escape room, began March 23 and runs through April 1, with both daytime activities and evening performances for all ages.
The Festival of Illusions takes place at the Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
All evening show seating is reserved, those attending are encouraged to get tickets early and claim desired seats by calling the LCCC at 541-994-9994 or visit the website at www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.
This year’s festival will feature what is being described as reality-bending performances from The Amazing Bubble Man, Jeff Evans Science Magic, Alex Zerbe the Zaniac, the Magical Mr. B, Peter Irish the Foot Juggler, Dr. Delusions Illusions, and Carisa Hendrix.
Daytime activities include Shaky Grounds Café (mobile escape room), the all ages Magic Art Studio, Paint a Pufferfish ceramic workshop, The Princess Dress Up Tea and Photo Shoot, a Balloon Twisting Workshop with the Magical Mr. B., a free morning concert with Harmonica Pocket and a Cookie Decorating Class.
See full schedule for dates, times, and prices for these events at the LCC website.
The Fiber Arts Studio Gallery at the LCCC will host “Filaments” by the Weaving Guild of Oregon. This show will display multicolored, high-quality filaments during the center’s special Festival of Illusions hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Themed Art Kits, made by volunteers and the LCCC Artistic Director Krista Eddy, will be available while supplies last. Art Kits are by donation -pay what you can and enjoy crafting with the little ones in your life.
The Festival of Illusions began in 2011 to provide weather-proof, affordable family entertainment during Oregon’s public school spring break. It was cancelled suddenly by COVID in 2020 but resumed in 2021.
“This is always such an exciting time of year,” LCCC Executive Director Niki Price said. “The Festival of Illusions kicks off the busy season at the LCCC. We love the excitement these performances bring for all who attend. The audience arrives expecting some light-hearted entertainment, and they leave smiling ear to ear.”
The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located at 540 NE Highway 101, Lincoln City. The LCCC galleries will be open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. throughout the festival week.
For more information or ticketing, visit our website at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org or call 541-994-9994.
