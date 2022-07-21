Lincoln County stakeholders addressed the fentanyl overdose crisis during an overdose symposium Tuesday, July 12, as well as offering some of the services in the county.
Commission Chair Claire Hall said opioid abuse is a crisis that has been going on for decades and the COVID-19 pandemic escalated the overdose crisis by two levels.
“In many ways, the landscape looks bleak, but with courage, imagination, and some new resources, we really can make a difference,” Hall said. “In 2020, Oregon voters approved Measure 110, which promised new resources for prevention treatment. Opioid manufacturers are beginning to be held accountable in courts, paying tens of millions of dollars in damages.”
Resources are not enough if they are not used wisely, Hall added. There needs to be a variety of options. Law enforcement alone is not the only answer.
“State governments are finding that mass incarceration for drug crimes is proven to be expensive, while not making communities safer,” Hall said. “As a result, states including Oregon, are curbing the growth of their prison systems and investing in more alternative approaches.”
A comprehensive approach needs to begin with prevention. Treatment must be at the center of efforts.
Overdose Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Beckner said the fentanyl overdose crisis was anticipated to come to the west coast for a couple years now. There are a lot of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Most of the drugs on the street are laced with fentanyl.
Historically, they are higher rates of men overdosing than women, Beckner added. Most illicit opioid overdose users are 19-40 years old.
A total of 19 overdoses since December 2021 were reported to the county’s harm reduction worker. If a person dies unattended, it may be listed as a cardiac arrest as opposed to an overdose.
Isabell Cisco, former health promotion specialist with LCHP, spoke about harm reduction, stating it as an effective approach to reduce risk when abstinence is not feasible, practical or acceptable. Harm reduction has been used effectively in substance use disorders and addiction treatment since 1980.
“We want to recognize the influences of poverty, past trauma, discrimination, social isolation and culture,” Cisco said.
Ensuring agency and empowerment is also important, Cisco added. Addiction is a complex brain disorder and a mental illness.
“When we talk about recovery from substance use and addiction, we recognize that recovery is a continual process,” Cisco said. “Resilience is a key component.”
Syringe service programs provide syringe disposal, sterile injection resources, testing, vaccination. Increased syringe distribution is linked to increased proper disposal.
Faith Bradenberger, clinical supervisor at ReConnections Counseling, said there are big gaps in the community for recovery that the organization is trying to fill. ReConnections Counseling has implemented new programs to address the rising need of treatment access in the community and to bridge gaps among services through collaboration and outreach.
Their Prime + Program connects peer support specialists with individuals who are at risk of or currently receiving treatment for overdose, infection or other health issues related to substance use. They visited jails, the hospitals and other areas to work with people.
“Our goal is not to walk in and change your life immediately,” Bradenberger said. “Our goal is to walk in and move one step forward.”
Another program of the organization is FAIR, which is community-based outpatient, intensive behavioral treatment.
Lincoln Community Health Center’s OBAT Program was implemented in February of 2021. For substance use disorders, the program prescribes buprenorphine for opioid use disorder and naltrexone for alcohol use disorder.
Oregon voters passed Measure 110 with the goals to reduce negative impacts of criminal penalties and to improve access to services and support. The goal is to create an effective substance use and overdose prevention system.
Pacific Communities Health District (PCHD) bought a facility at 5840 NW Biggs in Newport to develop a 16-bed residential outpatient facility for adults that will include therapy, medication-assisted treatment, educational programs and more. This would be a longer-term treatment center, as opposed to a detox center.
PCHD and NLH Foundations are raising $6 million to remodel the facility and build a 6000-square-foot addition for commercial kitchen, exam room, group spaces and offices, plus furnishings and equipment. Samaritan Health Services will operate the facility. The remodel is scheduled to begin in May 2023. The facility is set to open in March 2024.
