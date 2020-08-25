On August 23, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Troopers from Oregon State Police (OSP) Florence and Springfield Area Command responded to an injured male on SR 126 W near milepost 26.5.
The male victim was located on the highway with extensive injuries to his head, face and body and was transported to Peace Harbor in Florence for treatment of his injuries.
It was reported that Michael Light and two additional unknown males had assaulted the male victim for an extended period of time in his campsite before Michael Light left with a female victim against her will. At some point in the early morning hours the male victim escaped into a heavily forested area and hid until daylight hours before he was eventually found on the highway.
An area search located Michael Light and the female victim in a vehicle in the area. Michael Light was taken into custody without further incident. The female was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Follow up investigation conducted by Oregon State Police Major Crimes Section and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division identified Michael Lokey-Wilson and Jonathan Dakota Appelt as the other two suspects involved in the Assault and kidnapping.
Michael Lokey-Wilson is described as a white male standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes.
Jonathan Dakota Appelt is described as a white male standing 6’ tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds with short blonde hair and blue eyes. Appelt has a prominent tattoo on his neck.
The Oregon State Police is asking anyone who has seen Lokey-Wilson or Dakota Appelt since August 23 or knows where they are located to call the OSP Dispatch Center at 1-800-442-0776 or the Springfield Area Command at 541-726-2536.
Community members are asked to not attempt to contact or apprehend either of the men and they should be considered armed and dangerous, OSP said.
