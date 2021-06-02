Staying safe with technology

“How to protect your money, privacy, children and peace of mind when using online technology”
Wednesday, June 2, 2021 6:30 – 8:30 PM
Faith Baptist Church (with “spread” seating – masks are expected)
5750 N Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon
The purpose of this session is to help people understand and effectively protect themselves from the kinds of privacy, security and safety challenges when using technology online. This class has been offered previously and was well received.
Do you have a computer, tablet or cellphone that connects to the Internet? Do/Will your children have that kind of access? Do you get calls/texts/emails from people or companies you don’t know, or that you do know and don’t understand why they are asking for personal information? Would you like to avoid being scammed or extorted out of thousands of dollars? Would you like to know how to protect yourself from these and other types of online threats to your personal information and privacy? Would you like to know how to protect your children or grandchildren from the very real dangers and the bullying that online access can involve?
If interested please call Faith Baptist Church at (541) 994-9106 to ensure we have enough seating and handouts available.
