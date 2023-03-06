Two surfers are safe on land following a rescue effort near Ecola State Park Sunday, March 5.
A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) aircrew from Astoria rescued the two surfers near Ecola State after a good Samaritan heard the men shouting for help. The Samaritan called 911, to alert authorities, according to a Tweet by the USCG.
The two men eventually grabbed onto rocks in the water. The helicopter crew was able to hover above and hoist them out of the ocean and back to land.
The subjects were subsequently transferred to a local EMS crew with no medical concerns.
Cannon Beach Fire and Rescue also responded during the incident.
