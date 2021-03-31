The Taft High Senior Class of 2021 will be hosting one of Lincoln City’s most popular events, the Senior Class Fish Fry.
This annual event is sponsored by Mo's Restaurant in Lincoln City and will be held Thursday, April 7, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Fish Fry is typically the largest fundraiser for Taft’s graduating students, and for the class of 2021, it will be their only fundraiser. With the onset of COVID-19, students have not had the opportunity to raise funds, so this socially distanced take-out twist on a classic event will be the only chance for the community to rally and show their support. All proceeds will help with the cost of graduation and Class of 2021 Senior celebration.
The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. The meal will include take-out fish and chips, or chicken and fries, and include a berry cobbler dessert. You may purchase your tickets from any Taft High senior, from the Taft High School front desk during school hours, online at the link below, or on the day of the event at Mo's.
Buying tickets online:
https://or-lincolncounty-lite.intouchreceipting.com/ Supporters must indicate in the memo the number of each type of ticket they wish to purchase. Example: 2 Adults 1 Child
Questions may be directed to Nichole Le Sage at nichole.lesage@lincoln.k12.or.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.