Lincoln County Emergency Management and Willamette Valley Communications was notified of a landline and internet outage in the East and South Lincoln County areas serviced by Pioneer Connect (Telephone).
Community Members in this area who need to reach 911 and can not do so on their landline phones should call the non-emergency number via a mobile device. Each public safety agency in Lincoln County has a different non-emergency number (see link here) but for this 911 outage you can try 541-265-0777 to reach a Dispatch Operator for all agencies.
Below is an update as of 12:30pm from the Pioneer Connect Website at Outage Information - Pioneer Connect
UPDATE: 12:30 p.m. — Many Pioneer Connect members continue to be without service after a fiber was cut in the Chitwood area, affecting phone and internet services. Our team is working diligently to repair the fiber and restore service. After an outage affecting our business office phone system, our phone lines are operational again. Our team can answer questions for you: 888-929-1014. Thanks for your patience and for choosing Pioneer Connect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.