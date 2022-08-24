The Lincoln City Cultural Center (LCCC), located at 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City, will present an exhibit by the Gone to Pieces Quilt Guild at the center's Fiber Arts Studio Gallery.
The exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sundays through Oct. 23. A quilt raffle drawing will be conducted Sept. 30.
The guild based in McMinnville, is dedicated to preserving the heritage of quilt-making and contributing to the community by providing quilts for those in need.
Last summer, the group provided our local visitors with the opportunity to piece their own squares using pre-cut fabric and pins. The squares were finished by guild members and sewn into a brilliant king-sized quilt - and the lucky winner can take it home, with a winning ticket to our quilt raffle.
Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25, with the drawing to be held September 30th. Proceeds will benefit the LCCC and Gone to Pieces Quilt Guild. Maximum of 300 tickets sold. You do not have to be present to win.
Tickets can be purchased over the phone at 541-994-9994, or in person at the LCCC.
