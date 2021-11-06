This Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. is the traditional return to Standard Time.
Most areas of the United States, including Oregon, will “fall back” as we set our clocks back one hour ending Daylight Saving Time.
The return of Standard Time comes as the sun will rise a bit earlier and we’ll be able to “gain” one hour of sleep, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Daylight Saving Time started March 14, when we “spring ahead” and set our clocks ahead by one hour in an effort to save energy.
Fire agencies recommend you use the time change to also check your home and office smoke detectors to make sure the batteries are working.
