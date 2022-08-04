We know that fires frequently occur, but no one seems to think they will be the victim of a fire. However, hundreds of people are victimized by fire every year in this country. There are some precautions we can all take to reduce the risk of our becoming the victim of a fire. Use the following tips to help keep you and your family safe.
Protect your home from wildfire
Create a 30-foot non-combustible defensible space around your home. Stack firewood away from the home.
Trim branches along driveways so that they are 14 feet off the ground, 14 feet from other surfaces and 10 feet from the roof and power lines.
Use non-combustible roofing materials. Keep gutters and foundation screen vents free from debris.
Keep yards watered and mowed (being mindful of possible drought conditions). Plant low-growing, less-flammable plants near homes.
Post your address in a location that is visible from all directions for at least 150 feet.
Campfires
Call before you go – Call your local forestry office or fire district to learn if there are any current campfire restrictions.
Select the right spot – Choose campgrounds with established fire pits. If campfires are allowed outside campgrounds, avoid areas near your tent, structures, vehicles, shrubs and trees. Be aware of low-hanging branches overhead. Clear the site down to mineral soil, at least five feet on all sides, and circle your campfire site with rocks.
Keep your campfire small.
NEVER use gasoline.
Always have a shovel and a bucket of water nearby to extinguish any escaped embers.
When you leave, drown all embers with water, stir the coals and drown again until it is DEAD OUT.
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
