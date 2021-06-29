Tip of the Week: Fireworks Safety

The Fourth of July is just a few days away which means fireworks and celebration. This year, Oregon and our local communities are encountering very dry conditions increasing the potential for fire hazard. Fireworks are recognized as a celebratory activity by many, however, there are some very important safety measures to consider while using and displaying them. Here are some important tips to remember to ensure a safe holiday celebration.
It is extremely important to know the difference between a legal consumer firework and a dangerous explosive device. Illegal items in Oregon include any firework that flies into the air, explodes or behaves in an uncontrolled or unpredicted manner. Some examples include: Firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, or any other article of similar construction or any article containing any explosive or inflammable compound.
Any tablets or other device containing any explosive substances or inflammable compound are also not legal in Oregon without a permit. Items such as M-80s, M-100s and blockbusters are not fireworks, they are federally banned explosives. They can cause serious injury or even death. Stay away from anything that isn't clearly labeled with the name of the item, the manufacturer's name and instructions for proper use.
Pets are more sensitive to loud noises and flashing lights and strong smells. It is best to leave your pet safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. If you cannot leave your pet indoors, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times. Safeguard your pet with a collar and ID tag and possibly a microchip update with your current contact information.
All fireworks are prohibited in all state parks and on ocean beaches.
Possession of illegal fireworks in Oregon is a Class B Misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and/or six months in jail. If you are aware of anyone selling such devices, contact your local law enforcement agency.
Fireworks are not toys. NEVER give fireworks to young children. Close adult supervision of all fireworks activities is mandatory. Even sparklers can be unsafe if used improperly.
Read and follow all warnings and instructions on fireworks. Be sure that people maintain a safe distance from where fireworks are ignited. Never light and throw any fireworks. Only light fireworks on a smooth, flat surface away from buildings, dry leaves, and flammable materials. Never try to relight fireworks that have not fully functioned. Keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction and fire dangers due to current drought conditions. Please be mindful.
Please have a safe Fourth of July.
