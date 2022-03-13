Be informed about emergencies and important community alerts by signing up for Lincoln Alerts, an emergency notification system sponsored by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, via the State of Oregon OR-Alert system.
We Lincoln Alerts to send time-sensitive messages. Topics may include:
- Severe weather
- Distant tsunamis
- Road closures
- Municipal water disruptions
- Missing persons
- Evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods due to emergency events
Community members, visitors, and businesses can choose the ways they would like to receive these notifications from Public Safety, City, Tribal and County Officials for Lincoln County, Oregon.
Choose which ways to receive these messages when you sign up or by updating your account:
- Mobile phone call
- Mobile text message
- Landline call
- Personal email
- Business email
- Everbridge App
Sign up for or update an existing account:
- To sign up for a Lincoln Alerts account click here.
- To update an existing account click here.
- Or visit co.lincoln.or.us/alerts to access the links above.
Already have an account? Complete a Wellness Check (English, Spanish):
- Access
- Forgotten your password? Reset it from the login page.
- Does every member of your household that has a mobile device have their own profile? If no, create one with them.
- Address
- Is your street address correct? Do NOT list PO Boxes.
- Did your address geo-code to the correct location?
- Do you list more than one location? Consider listing your home, work, school, and other family member’s addresses.
- Contact Information
- Is your information up to date? Add new phone numbers and email addresses and remove the one ones that you no longer access.
- Did you fill out the SMS Text # with your mobile phone number if you want to receive these emergency alerts by text message?
- Is your information in the order you want to be contacted in? Such as text, email, landline call.
- Did you select Everbridge Push App in your profile to receive notifications in the app?
- Mobile App
- Have you downloaded the Everbridge app?
- Check and update your contact information from the app.
- View the history of notices sent to you.
- Subscriptions
- Have you subscribed to our new Automated Weather Alerts features? You can set “quiet hours” for these subscriptions if you do not want to receive them between certain hours.
- Double check the flood notifications and mark only the ones you want to receive. You will receive voice calls for all of those that you have checked in your profile.
Additional Community Information and Updates
Mobile numbers can also receive community information via text from City, Tribal and County Officials by texting your zip code and/or any of the listed keywords at co.lincoln.or.us/alerts to 888-777.
Lincoln Alerts Mobile App Option
Lincoln Alerts offers a mobile app for opt-in subscribers. Opt-in subscribers can download the “Everbridge – for Everbridge and Nixle Alerts” mobile app. The mobile app allows users to update their profile information, receive notifications through the app, and provide critical information back to emergency management. Learn more at co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
For more information and tips, visit our web site at www.lincolncountysheriff.net and Like us on Facebook at Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office – Oregon.
