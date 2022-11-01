The annual open enrollment period for health coverage began Nov. 1.
Open enrollment is the only time when anyone who is not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare can enroll in health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, often with financial help, according to a release from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
What to know for this open enrollment
- Eligibility rules have changed this year, making health coverage more affordable for thousands of Oregonians. Previously, people offered health coverage through a spouse or parent’s employer could not access financial help if the least expensive plan offered to only the employee was considered affordable. New rules allow people who previously were ineligible for financial help through the Marketplace if that coverage is considered unaffordable to the enrollee.
- Nearly 80 percent of Oregonians who applied for financial help qualified in 2022. The average amount of financial help received was $483 per month.
- Oregonians have choices when it comes to choosing their health plan. All Oregonians have at least four insurance companies and 26 plans to choose from.
- Free local help is available throughout the state. Licensed insurance agents and trained community groups can be found at OregonHealthCare.gov/GetHelp.
Sorting through health coverage options can be confusing, but Oregonians should know that there are tools, according to the release.
OregonHealthCare.gov offers a quick and easy-to-use window-shopping tool where users can preview what plans and savings are available to them. The tool also allows users to see which plans cover their prescription drugs and are networked with their preferred doctors or hospitals. A new tool available at OregonHealthCare.gov can help you figure out if job-based coverage is considered affordable.
Bottom line
Oregonians who do not currently have health coverage available are being urged to start at OregonHealthCare.gov. There they can see if health coverage offered from a job is considered affordable, preview plans and savings, and find an expert to guide them through the process.
What is the Oregon Health Marketplace?
The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace is described as a location of state government that assists people to get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program.
The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov.
For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.
