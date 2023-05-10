A free wellness seminar hosted by the Center for Health Education two times on Wednesday, May 31, will provide a non-diet framework to feeling your best and living the life you love.
Registered Dietitian Rachele Hall will discuss the four cornerstones of whole human health – food, body, emotional well-being and spiritual growth. She’ll cover eating for nourishment, optimizing metabolism and achieving your wellness weight.
The same seminar will be offered twice: from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. The Center for Health Education is located directly west of Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital, at 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport.
Registration is preferred, but not required. To reserve your seat, contact Amy at 541-574-4952 or aconner@samhealth.org.
