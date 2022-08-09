Samaritan Health Services has scheduled two listening sessions to gather input on health needs from residents of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties. Participants can attend in person or virtually.
The first session is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Linn-Benton Community College’s Chinook Hall in Corvallis, at 932 NW Reiman Ave.
The next day, Wednesday, Aug. 24, a similar listening session will be held in Newport at Samaritan Health Services’ Center for Health Education, 740 SW Ninth St. in Newport.
If you would like to attend one of these sessions, please RSVP to Rochelle Hazelton at rhazelton@samhealth.org.
