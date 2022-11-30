Lincoln City, OR (97367)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 50F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.