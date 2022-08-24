Angels Anonymous is proud to announce that the Angels Ball and Festival of Trees are back on schedule for the Yuletide Season of 2022.
Once again we will celebrate in style! Our main fundraiser, The Festival of Trees, will begin on November 30 and conclude with the Angels Ball on December 3 at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
How wonderful it will be to once again open the Holidays with our friends and neighbors at this festive event!
COVID-19 and the Echo Mountain Fire greatly increased the need for assistance in North Lincoln County in 2020 and 2021. Angels Anonymous, with the help of our generous donors, was able to help meet the need.
So put your thinking caps on to plan a dazzling tree for your family or your business to sponsor at the Festival of Trees and watch it raise money at the live auction on the night of the ball!
It’s an invigorating experience to work together decorating the perfect tree for a perfect cause. Not only is it a “feel good” experience, but your business will be in the spotlight among those who generously help our community to thrive. Those businesses who choose to sponsor monetarily will receive recognition on our website and in the auction program.
The cost for a space and a tree to decorate provided by Angels Anonymous is $100. If you provide your own tree, the cost is $50.
The whole family is welcome to the free public viewing on: Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2, noon – 8 pm; Saturday, December 3, 10 am – 3 pm;
Santa and Mrs. Clause will arrive straight from the North Pole to make a pre-Christmas appearance for photos and Christmas requests on Friday, December 2, from 5-8pm.
This year’s ball will feature fabulous food, the auction of twenty two wonderfully decorated Christmas Trees, a 50/50 raffle, ten wreaths in a silent auction along with a wide variety of other items.
Top off the evening enjoying terrific live music from Collective Nation. When this band hits the stage, be ready to hit the floor. Their set includes modern hits from Bruno Mars, Beyonce, DNCE, Maroon 5 and more. You’re going to put some miles on your dancing shoes!
Doors open at 5pm, call to dinner at 6:30pm, and music & dancing from 8:30pm to 11pm. Formal wear is not required but encouraged. Tickets to the ball are $125 per person or a table of eight for $1,000. Tickets can be purchased beginning September 26 at Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce: 4039 NW Logan Rd. or online at: angels-anonymous.org; For more information call Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359 or e-mail phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net
Watch for updates in the coming months!
Sponsorship packets will be available after September 6. To receive a sponsorship packet, contact Phil Robertson at 541-921-7359 or phillylphil@msn.com or Roger Robertson at 541-996-7474 or email allways@charter.net.
Packets will also be available at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce, 4039 NW Logan Road, Lincoln City or at Coast Drafting and Design at 1540 SE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.