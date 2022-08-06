After two years cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow is returning.
Held by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, the Pow-Wow is scheduled for one day, Saturday, Aug. 13, in Siletz.
The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly event, which is a tradition for the Siletz people and other American Indians.
The one-day social pow-wow will take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds on Government Hill in Siletz.
“Everyone is invited to experience our pow-wow and learn about American Indian culture and dance,” Siletz Tribal Cultural Education Director and Pow-Wow coordinator Buddy Lane said. “Come join us at our annual celebration.”
The celebration will start with the crowning of the 2022-23 Siletz Royalty at 11 a.m. Participants dressed in all dance styles will enter the arena at 1 p.m. during the first Grand Entry. The second Grand Entry will take place at 7 p.m.
A variety of food, Native arts and crafts, and jewelry will be offered for sale by more than 50 vendors on the pow-wow grounds.
“Come and see the variety of vendors at our annual summer pow-wow. Many facets of Indigenous America are represented both in craft and food,” Lane said. “There’s a lot to look at and experience, there’s something for everyone here.”
A free shuttle will be available from various parking lots in Siletz to the pow-wow on Government Hill. Signs will be posted. Parking is extremely limited at the pow-wow grounds, so the shuttle is the best way to get there.
This is an alcohol- and drug-free event. Organizers ask that those attending the event listen carefully to the pow-wow announcer, who will tell you when you can and when you should not take photos. The announcer also will explain the significance of the events taking place in the dance arena throughout the pow-wow.
The pow-wow is sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Pepsi Bottling Company.
