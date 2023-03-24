Highway 18 may be closed for several hours at Mile Point 33 near Sheridan due to a crash.
Expect delays, watch for emergency responders and expect a detour.
The westbound detour will be OR 18B, the Willamina-Sheridan Highway, and the eastbound detour will turn onto Ballston Road.
Check TripCheck.com for updates.
