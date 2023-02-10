Expect delays on U.S. 20, the Corvallis-Newport Highway, at approximately milepost 3, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Crews with the Oregon Department of Transportation are removing unstable hazard trees from the slide area.
"We will remove about 20 trees at the top of the slide to prevent them from falling on the road and power transmission lines," ODOT states in a release.
Flaggers will stop traffic when trees are being taken down. Delays are usually 20 minutes or less, but could be longer if material falls on the road, according to ODOT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.