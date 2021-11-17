The Newport Police Department (NPD) reports two people were taken to the hospital following a traffic crash along Highway 101 in Newport.
On Nov. 17, at approximately 8:33 a.m. police and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 101 near milepost 137 in Newport, according to a release from NPD.
Preliminary investigation revealed two pedestrians, an adult male and juvenile male, were waiting at the bus stop at the location, and were struck by a southbound Lincoln County Transit Bus.
Both pedestrians were transported to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in Newport, and then transferred to a Portland area hospital via Life Flight.
The identity of the pedestrians and driver were not released. The conditions of the pedestrians also had not been released at the time of the police statement.
Traffic on Highway 101 was slowed for one hour, but remained open. NPD was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Newport Fire, and Pacific West Ambulance.
This is an ongoing investigation.
