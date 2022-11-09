The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 101 may remain closed about one mile north of Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County for several hours due to a crash.
A detour is in place, ODOT says drivers need to expect delays, drive carefully and watch for emergency responders.
