The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that Highway 131 has opened to traffic at milepost 4.9 east of Netarts.
The road has been repaired. A culvert failed Thursday, July 28, causing a sinkhole forcing the road to be closed. The highway was reopened Sunday, July 31.
