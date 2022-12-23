Friday, Dec. 23 began with light rain and temperatures into the 40s along the Central Oregon Coast.
Icy conditions continue as you head inland to the Willamette Valley and the Portland area.
A slow warm up is expected through the rest of the day.
First responders are asking travelers to be cautious and to be prepared for winter driving conditions in the higher elevations.
Interstate 84 is closed in both directions in the Columbia River Gorge from Troutdale to Hood River due to hazardous conditions caused by winter weather, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).
Ice and high winds have created unsafe driving conditions throughout the Gorge and the interstate will remain closed from exits 17 to 64 until conditions improve.
The Historic Columbia River Highway east of Corbett is also closed with no access to Vista House at Crown Point. Forecasters are predicting dangerously high winds at Crown Point.
U.S. 26 over Mount Hood and many other roads over the Cascades are not safe alternate routes between eastern and western Oregon during this wide-ranging storm. Many roads are icy, snowy, experiencing high winds and may see downed trees or power lines in the days to come. Travelers are advised to use TripCheck.com and plan ahead.
Staying off the roads altogether is the safest choice until warm temperatures help clear the roads. Ice is extremely hazardous and few tools in ODOT’s winter toolbox can successfully defeat it.
