Echo Mountain Fire survivors and Lincoln City residents will have a much-needed affordable apartment community in early 2024 with the groundbreaking of Wecoma Place.
Stewardship Development, Housing Authority of Lincoln County (HALC), Cornerstone Community Housing, and Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) celebrated today with other partners including Umpqua Bank, National Equity Fund (NEF), OTAK, and Walsh Construction.
“Stewardship has been serving people in their housing needs for more than three decades,” said Amanda Perkins, a partner with Stewardship Development. “We are honored to be able to collaborate in a strategic way with Oregon Housing and Community Services, Housing Authority of Lincoln County and Cornerstone Community Services to bring much needed quality affordable housing to our communities. We are committed to taking care of our residents in the way they deserve to be served.”
Wecoma Place—located at 2133 NE 29 Ave. in Lincoln City—is a 44-apartment community that will provide 100% affordable housing. The complex will consist of one- and two-bedroom units at 60% and 30% area median income. The site at NE 29 and Hwy 101 is in a prime location, close to public transportation, freeways, schools, and several shopping centers. The four-story building includes a vibrant community space, an elevator, a community courtyard with raised garden beds, and onsite parking. Units include energy efficient appliances and fixtures.
Residents will also benefit from culturally responsive services and outreach provided by Cornerstone Community Housing as well as supportive services from Community Services Consortium.
“Cornerstone Community Housing is thrilled to be working with Stewardship Development and our other partners to serve the Lincoln City community,” said Darcy Phillips, executive director of Cornerstone Community Housing. “This exciting new development will be a fantastic addition and provide much-needed affordable housing for many years to come.”
The development project was awarded 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credit Housing Disaster Tax Credits, as well as a wildfire direct and General Housing Account Program grants from OHCS.
“We have all been through a lot these past few years, both personally and professionally,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell. “On top of navigating life during a pandemic, the Echo Mountain Fire devastated the community and forever changed many lives. We learned that we collectively were not prepared for the level of destruction we saw in the 2020 Labor Day fires.
“As we continue working toward recovery, it is important to develop housing, like Wecoma Place, that provides residents with access to supportive services. My vision for OHCS is that we serve as a beacon of hope, optimism, and resolve for equitably housing the people of Oregon.”
The affordable housing community was also awarded eight project-based vouchers to serve very-low-income families and individuals. Lincoln City has granted the project property tax exemption and System Development Charges waivers, reducing project costs and demonstrating the robust support for this type of project within the Lincoln City community.
Kathy Kowtko, executive director of the Housing Authority of Lincoln County expressed her support for the project stating, “HALC is excited to be a partner in this new development in Lincoln City, bringing much needed affordable housing to north county. The need for affordable one-bedroom units is exactly what we currently need to serve many of our residents who live on fixed or marginal incomes.”
