The Oregon Supreme Court has rejected a request from Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum to "immediately" review a temporary restraining order by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio, which prevents enforcement of Measure 114.
The high court's action means that Measure 14 is still in limbo and will not take effect today, Dec. 8.
Judge Raschio ruling Tuesday, Dec. 6, came just hours after Federal Judge Karin Immergut in Portland allowed the measure to continue, though she put a hold on the provision in the measure that would require a permit to purchase a firearm.
According to court documents, Judge Raschio placed a temporary restraining order on the measure until December 13, when the courts will decide whether a further injunction is necessary.
As the basis for his ruling, Judge Raschio ruled that the measure does not enable Oregonians to exercise their Second Amendment rights to purchase a firearm or bear a magazine capable of holding ten or more rounds.
"Deprivation of fundamental of fundamental constitutional rights for any period constitutes irreparable harm," The judge ruled.
Background
Measure 114, which seeks to make sweeping gun control regulations, narrowly passed in Oregon by a 50.7% majority.
The measure would require a permitting process to purchase a weapon; ban the sale, manufacturing, and transfer of magazines holding more than ten rounds; and background checks that must be completed before a gun may be sold or transferred. Part of the permit process would require safety training and a demonstration in the presence of a police chief or sheriff.
OSP Statement
Oregon State Police released the following details late Wednesday, Dec. 7
An injunction has delayed the implementation of Ballot Measure 114. With that new information, we wanted to give you an update on what it means here at the Oregon State Police.
The OSP’s Firearms Instant Check System (FICS) unit will continue to work to process and resolve the pended/delayed FICS transactions. This delay of implementation will allow firearm sales to continue being processed under the current law.
OSP continues to work with our partners to set up the Oregon Permit to Purchase program with our partners at the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association (OSSA) and the Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP). OSSA and OACP are still working through the training requirement portion of the application process.
At this time, Permit Agents are not able to accept or start processing Permit to Purchase applications. On December 8, 2022, OSP will be launching a “Permit to Purchase” webpage with preliminary information such as the Permit to Purchase Application, a description of the steps for acquiring a permit, as well as other information including answers to questions that we are anticipating.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
