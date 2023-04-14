Officials with the Lincoln City Parks and Recreation Department (LCP&R) have scheduled a series of public open houses for the city's new Community Park.
The open houses launch the development planning and design of Lincoln City's first new Community Park in over 20 years.
The 6.71-acre park site is located in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street at the former Taft Elementary School site.
“We are excited to move forward with park design, by asking our community what they’d like to see in the new park," LCP&R Director Jeanne Sprague said. "This new park is a result of true community action and advocacy. The voices in our community have asked to have this park built, we’re listening and want to hear more. The construction of this community park in LC is needed, public sports fields, sports courts, playgrounds, gathering areas - all are needed. Please join us in this park conversation.”
The first community open house is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 28, at the Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place. This open house is immediately following the 4:30 p.m. Lincoln City Arbor Day celebration, at the Center. Free snacks, crafts, and activities are on hand for all ages, courtesy of grant funding from Oregon Community Trees. There will also be a tree planting (a dogwood tree planted in the Dog Park), with the winner of the ‘Name this Tree’ contest announced.
Community process
Community engagement is a vital part of the design process for the new Community Park. The April 28 event will be the first of three Community Open Houses to solicit feedback on the park design. LCP&R will also be offering online surveys, as another avenue for the public to give input.
At the first open house, the design-build team, led by K&E Excavating, DOWL, and Understory Landscape Architecture, will be sharing background information on the project with Lincoln City Parks & Recreation staff. Feedback will be asked from the public on the types of amenities that people would like to have in the park. The community feedback will be used to develop concept designs for the park that will be shared with the public for input in future open houses.
The development and construction of this 6.71-acre site into a new community park is stated as the number one goal of the 2016 Lincoln City Parks System Plan and will address a recreation gap in the southern part of Lincoln City.
The park will offer new amenities to residents and visitors including potential sports facilities, covered event area, playground, picnic areas and other gathering spaces.
History
Since 2008, Lincoln City had been in talks with the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) to acquire the 6.71 acres, to build a park where the former Taft Elementary once stood. In anticipation of the park, the Lincoln City Urban Renewal Agency built a public parking lot with 61 spaces directly to the west of the park area. In December 2020, Lincoln City was able to purchase the land from LCSD for $422,000.
The property offers flat land, which is necessary for sports fields. Because of its location in a flood zone, LCP&R officials said that park developments, including play fields, is an optimal use of this type of land, as the park will be mostly previous fields with play areas that can help to absorb stormwater. The covered shelter will have no walls, and restrooms will be wet flood-proofed, allowing for free flow of water and easy clean-up in the event of a flood.
Since 2021, LCP&R has collaborated with Lincoln City Public Works to complete land surveys, formulate a conceptual design for grant opportunities, and secure a design-build contract for park design and park construction.
Funding
As the park construction will be phased in accordance to available funding and budget, LCP&R is seeking alternative funding sources. LCP&R was fortunate to receive the following funding for park construction:
- $1 million from State Bill 5202 – as a result of Rep. David Gomberg and Senator Dick Anderson’s advocacy.
- $750k grant funding – from Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept grant funding.
- $485k donation - from the William Byrd Upjohn estate.
In 2022, LCP&R received $1 million in State of Oregon funding from OR House Bill 5202 for development of the new park. State Rep. David Gomberg, who represents District 10 in the Oregon Legislature, worked collaboratively with district staff, LCP&R staff and the LCP&R Advisory Board to champion funding for the new park.
“I’m convinced the new Community Park in Lincoln City will become a staple of this community, providing much-needed recreational space, opportunities for our kids, and new business opportunities for the Central Coast," Rep. David Gomberg said. This is a visionary use of the space and we’ll see the results for decades to come.”
Next steps
Sprague said she is hopeful that phased construction for the park can start late this year and/or in 2024.
“Pending funding, we will build park amenities as we’re able," she said. "We may need to start with construction of restrooms, playgrounds, or covered shelters, and build on from there.”
The following are the three community workshops:
5 p.m. April 28 Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place: Public Community Workshop I (Programming of Park)
5 p.m. June 27 Lincoln City Community Center, 2150 NE Oar Place: Public Community Workshop II (Park concept options)
5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the new park site, corner of SE 51st SE 50th: Public Community Workshop III (Park concept preferred, laid out at park site)
For continued updates about the new community park development in Lincoln City, see https://www.lincolncity.org/departments/parks-recreation/new-community-park-taft.
