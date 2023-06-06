It is an important event in the lives of young Hispanics.
Twenty-five children from. St. Augustine Catholic Church in Lincoln City were among those confirmed at the church on May 11.
Eight children from Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newport were confirmed at the same time. Typically, children taking part in this ceremony range in age from thirteen to fifteen.
“It is a very important part of the religious education of these children,” St. Augustine Church Father Joseph Sebasty said.
That sentiment is echoed by Madeline Del Valle Perez, one of the children confirmed.
“Being confirmed means a lot to me," she said. "It helps me and the other kids to feel closer to God.”
Adds her mother, Eulalia Del Valle: “As one of the seven sacraments of the church, confirmation is very important for my daughter and all the children.”
Each year the church conducts the confirmations. Two neighboring coastal parishes, Lincoln City and Newport, joined together for the May 11 event at the Lincoln City church. The Archdiocese of Portland Auxiliary Bishop Peter Smith presided over the confirmation.
“This is one time of the year when they get to see the bishops because confirmations like this are confirmed by the bishops,” Smith said. “It is one of the seven sacraments that we have as a Catholics. So, this is the completion of the full initiation as Catholics. It is an opportunity to challenge young people to open their lives to God, to the Holy Spirit, in a new way. I love doing these things. It’s an opportunity to challenge these kids to open their hearts to God.”
Gleneden Beach resident Ron Lovell contributed to this story.
