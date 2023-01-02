The New Year’s Eve dance at Lincoln City Cultural Center will be musical director John Bringetto’s final time at the helm of the Lincoln Pops Orchestra.
After 14 years leading the Central Oregon Coast’s premier big band, John Bringetto is passing the reins of leadership to local musician Matt White.
The dance will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. December 31 with a celebration of the new year coinciding with the ball drop at Times Square at 9 pm Pacific time.
John Bringetto may very well be the most interesting man in the world. You wouldn’t know that unless you asked because he’s also one of the humblest people you’ll ever meet. After an early career performing music on multiple instruments with scores of amazing artists around the country, Bringetto took a position operating massive construction equipment on San Francisco’s hilly roads. This led to one of his biggest adventures—sailing around the globe for a decade and marrying his sweetheart along the way. The tail-end of this journey took him to a band director position at Newport High School.
Bringetto has seen the Lincoln Pops through its most significant growth by being a constantly positive, encouraging and deeply loyal leader. From his lyrical and poetic trumpet and flugelhorn solos to his frenetic and galivanting accordion antics, he has shown himself to be truly one-in-a-million. In addition to performing with the Lincoln Pops, Bringetto plays regularly at venues throughout Lincoln County.
Matt White began a career in performing and teaching music after earning his degree in Jazz Studies from the University of Denver’s Lamont School of Music. He has performed across America, Europe and Asia in a variety of ensembles and genres that include classical, jazz, Latin, reggae, rock, funk, and gospel. White has taught woodwinds, piano, and music production in classroom settings of all ages and led student ensembles on domestic and international tours. His studio experience includes dozens of recordings as a member of various musical projects, as both performer and producer.
Matt and his wife, Amy, own Beachcrest Brewing Company, a popular brewery and music venue. As the musical director of the Lincoln Pops, Matt’s goal is to bring his passion, knowledge, and experience to the ensemble and continue the band’s legacy as one of Lincoln County’s finest musical offerings.
Founded in 1980, the non-profit Lincoln Pops Orchestra, widely recognized as one of the finest big bands in Oregon, is dedicated to preserving and sharing the heritage of the big band era. The band’s dynamic show includes dance music from the swing era, Latin, blues, and hard-driving jazz.
Made up of community members including current and retired band directors and professional musicians, the 24-piece big band includes five saxophones, six trumpets, four trombones, piano, guitar, bass, drums, vibraphone and four vocalists.
The Lincoln Pops Orchestra performs on the third Thursday of every month except January at the Gleneden Beach Community Club as well as other locations for special events and is available for hire upon request.
For more information, contact Kevin Hohnbaum at 503-949-8222 or kevin@kevinhohnbaum.com.
