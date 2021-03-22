Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said last week that nine Oregon tribes will receive more than $10.5 million in affordable housing grants under the recently passed American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to help with the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Tribes in Oregon have been rocked by COVID-19, and affordable housing is a must to keep community members safe during this pandemic and beyond,” Wyden said. “I’m proud to have helped pass the American Rescue Plan to provide these vital resources and more that recognize tribal communities and communities throughout our state continue to need assistance now to weather this public health crisis and its economic fallout.”
The housing block grants under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be distributed as follows:
· Siletz Confederated Tribes, $2.86 million
· Burns Paiute Tribe, $104,915
· Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Confederated Tribes, $645,994
· Coquille Indian Tribe, $810,330
· Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe, $668,660
· Grand Ronde Confederated Tribes, $1.94 million
· Klamath Tribes, $1.06 million
· Umatilla Confederated Tribes, $1.38 million
· Warm Springs Confederated Tribes, $1.06 million
“These funds come at a critical time as the Siletz Tribe and others are trying to provide affordable housing to our members in Oregon and to communities as a whole,” said Dee Pigsley, Chair of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
Sen. Merkley also commented on the allocation of funds.
“It’s clear that this pandemic has hit Black, Brown, Native, and low-income communities the hardest, and made existing problems—like the growing affordable housing crisis—even worse,” said Merkley. “That’s why it was so important to me and my colleagues that the American Rescue Plan include the resources that local communities, including tribal communities, need to make sure that everyone has access to a safe place to call home.
“I will continue to do all that I can to work alongside tribal leaders to build on this progress throughout, and after, the coronavirus crisis, while also supporting tribal sovereignty and self-determination.”
