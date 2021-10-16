Oregon Governor Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from midnight Friday, October 15 through Saturday, October 16, in honor of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.
The service is being held in Washington, D.C. Lowering the flags is also meant to pay respect to law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, as well as to their families.
"As part of the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service, we pay tribute to officers at all levels of law enforcement—including local, state, federal, tribal, and military law enforcement—who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Brown said "We honor our fallen officers, thank them for their service, and offer solace to their families and friends."
