Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.
"Recent studies have found that 61% of Oregonians who have lost income because of COVID-19 are struggling to pay for basic energy costs," said Brian Allbritton, executive director of the Oregon Energy Fund. "During these unprecedented times, it's more important than ever that we lend a hand to the many people who are hurting. Support from Pacific Power and its customers allows us to continue providing urgent energy bill assistance to our neighbors across Oregon."
Last year, Pacific Power’s donations helped 516 households in need throughout Oregon including a total of 467 children, 240 seniors and 216 people with disabilities. This year, Pacific Power’s 2-for-1 match will continue up to $144,000.
Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program. This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.
Donations may be tax-deductible and are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need. All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides.
Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help. Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.
