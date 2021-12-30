Lincoln County Public Health reported during a board of commissioners meeting Wednesday, Dec. 29, two confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in Lincoln County. Samples taken on Dec. 13 and Dec. 17 returned Dec. 29 as positive for the variant.
Health and Human Services Director Jayne Romero said omicron is more transmissible than the delta variant.
“It does appear that the vaccines do prevent the more severe reaction in terms of disease severity, hospitalization and death,” Romero said. “This is even more so the case for those who have the booster.”
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) is expecting to see a surge in cases towards the end of January. There is a fear of hospitalizations being overwhelmed.
“We do know omicron is able to break through the vaccines,” Romero said. “Having the vaccines does appear to prevent more severe disease.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OHA are recommending everyone who is eligible to receive a booster shot to do so.
There were 71 COVID-19 cases reported in the last week, from Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Tuesday, Dec. 28, for a total of 240 cases in December and 3,876 overall. The wastewater sampling shows COVID-19 cases are likely underreported.
“We don’t have any current hospitalizations in either of our hospitals with anyone who has COVID,” Romero said.
There have been 58 COVID-related deaths, as of Dec. 27.
Romero said 83 percent of Lincoln County’s population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We recommend that folks get vaccinated,” Romero said. “Please get a booster if you’re eligible. It will absolutely protect you against the omicron variant.”
The health department also recommends people wear a mask in public indoor settings, limit social gatherings and maintain physical distance.
Find COVID-19 testing at https://bit.ly/34cChHT
Find a vaccine clinic at https://bit.ly/3HkkLj0
For help finding a test location or vaccine clinic, call the public health call center at 541- 265-0621. The call center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
