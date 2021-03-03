Two Siletz men were arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of a Logsden man on Feb. 20.
Gavin Whitehawk Epperson, 27, of Siletz, was arrested and lodged at the Lincoln County Jail for Murder in the Second Degree, Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Third Degree March 2 along with Donovan Eugene Carey-Bennett, 23, of Siletz, who was arrested and lodged for Conspiracy to Commit Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree and Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the Third Degree.
On Feb. 20, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call reporting an unconscious male on Cemetery Road near Government Hill Road in Siletz. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located Richard Allen Mann, 36, of Logsden, deceased. Evidence at the scene suggested foul play.
The Lincoln County Major crime team was activated, and Mann’s death was determined to be caused by gunfire.
On Feb. 23, investigators from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office, Oregon State Police, Lincoln City Police Department, and Newport Police Department executed search warrants on two residences in the 500 block of Tolowa Court in Siletz. A vehicle and evidence were seized as a result of the search warrants.
From Feb. 24 until March 2, investigators continued gathering evidence and interviewing parties with knowledge of the incident. On the evening of March 2, two arrests were made for the shooting death of Richard Mann.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in this investigation by the Oregon State Police Criminal Investigation Unit (CID), Oregon State Police Forensics, Toledo Police, Newport Police, Lincoln City Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
