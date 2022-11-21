The U. S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports three small undersea earthquakes in the past several days off the Oregon Coast.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake was recorded early Monday morning, Nov. 21 approximately 160 miles west of Coos Bay. A 2.7 magnitude tremor was reported in the adjacent area Sunday morning, Nov. 20 and a 4.5 quake registered Friday, Nov. 18.
The quakes are in an area that has seen similar events over the past several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.