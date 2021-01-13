The United Way will award four to six grants of up to $10,000 to support childcare needs for families affected by the wildfires in Lincoln County. Eligible organizations include nonprofit organizations and licensed child care providers and/or educational institutions.
This funding is intended to be of service to and support the childcare needs of families impacted or displaced by the recent wildfires. Specifically, these grants will provide childcare support and/or emergency operational funding to existing child care providers, nonprofits, and/or government entities that are supporting families impacted by the wildfires.
All funds must be expended by December 30, 2022. Recipients will be required to submit financial documentation of expenses at the end of the project period.
Please complete the form below and submit by January 25, 2021 at noon to receive consideration. Application and details: https://forms.gle/94Ao3hepuVRFe7ZJ7
If you require assistance with this application, please contact Jose Hernandez at hernanj@linnbenton.edu.
Beca para el cuido de niños de familias afectadas por incendios forestales
United Way donará cuatro a seis (4-6) subvenciones de hasta 10,000 dólares para apoyar necesidades operativas de proveedores de cuidado infantil y familias afectadas por el fuego incontrolable en el condado de Lincoln. Las organizaciones elegibles incluyen empresas no lucrativas y abastecedores de cuidado infantil con licencias y/o instituciones educativas.
Esta financiación es destinada para servir y apoyar las necesidades de cuidado infantil de familias afectadas o desplazadas por el fuego incontrolables reciente. Específicamente, estas subvenciones proporcionarán el apoyo de cuidado infantil y/o la financiación operacional de emergencia para el cuidado infantil, sin ganancias o ánimo de lucro, y/o entidades del gobierno que apoyan familias afectadas por el fuego incontrolables.
Todos los fondos deben ser gastados antes del 30 de diciembre de 2022. Se requerirá que los recipientes presenten documentación financiera de gastos al final del período del proyecto.
Por favor complete la forma de abajo antes del 25 de enero del 2021 en el mediodía para recibir la consideración. Si usted requiriera ayuda para completar esta aplicación, por favor póngase en contacto con Jose Hernandez con su correo electronico al hernanj@linnbenton.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.