On Tuesday, May 17, Lincoln County voters hit the polls to decide federal, state and local primary elections.
The Lincoln County Commissioner race for position 1 was a close race, with the first report of unofficial results showing Casey Miller receiving 4,030 votes and Carter McEntee receiving 3,072 votes, as of election night.
Unofficial results show incumbent commissioner Kaety Jacobson has secured her seat as Lincoln County Commissioner for position 3. She received 7,506 votes.
Election officials have until June 10 to report the official election results. There will be several reports leading up to this with updated information.
State primary results
For governor, Tina Kotek is in the lead on the democratic side, receiving 3,467 votes, followed by Tobias Read with 2,233 votes. On the republican side, the race is neck to neck with Bob Tiernan receiving 792 votes and Christine Drazan receiving 786.
For U.S. Senator on the democratic side, Ron Wyden won with 5,891 votes and will continue to the general election. The republican race is still close with Jo Rae Perkins receiving 1,172 votes and Darin Harbick receiving 1,021 votes.
For U.S. Representative in Congress for 4th District on the democratic side, Val Hoyle won with 4,028 votes. On the republican side, Alek Skarlatos run unopposed and will face Hoyle in the general election.
State Rep. David Gomberg run unopposed on the democratic side for District 10 and will continue to the general election. Running for the position on the republican side, Celeste McEntee will face Gomberg.
