On Tuesday, May 17, Lincoln County voters hit the polls to decide federal, state and local primary elections.
The Lincoln County Commissioner race for position 1 was a close race, with the second report of unofficial results on Wednesday, May 18, showing Casey Miller receiving 4,492 votes and Carter McEntee receiving 3,557 votes, as of election night.
Unofficial results show incumbent commissioner Kaety Jacobson has secured her seat as Lincoln County Commissioner for position 3. She received 8,535 votes.
Election officials have until June 10 to report the official election results. There will be several reports leading up to this with updated information.
State primary results
For governor, Tina Kotek is in the lead on the democratic side, receiving 3,925 votes, followed by Tobias Read with 2,529 votes. On the republican side, Christine Drazan is set to go to the general election with 893 votes. Bob Tiernan conceded May 18.
For U.S. Senator on the democratic side, Ron Wyden won with 6,673 votes and will continue to the general election. The republican race is still close with Jo Rae Perkins receiving 1,332 votes and Darin Harbick receiving 1,189 votes.
For U.S. Representative in Congress for 4th District on the democratic side, Val Hoyle won with 4,495 votes. On the republican side, Alek Skarlatos run unopposed and will face Hoyle in the general election.
State Rep. David Gomberg run unopposed on the democratic side for District 10 and will continue to the general election. Running for the position on the republican side, Celeste McEntee will face Gomberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.